About 20 Missiles, 7 Shahed Uavs Attack Lviv Region Mayor Sadovyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the early hours of Sunday, Russian aggressors used about 20 missiles and seven Shahed UAVs to attack infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on his Telegram channel.
"About 20 missiles and 7 Shaheds were fired at our region, according to preliminary information. The target is critical infrastructure," he wrote.
According to the mayor, no "hits" were recorded in Lviv city. Read also:
Missile debris fell in forest belt in Kyiv
- Klitschko
"We know about the shelling of the Lviv region. The regional authorities will report on the consequences," Sadovyi added.
As reported, in the early hours of Sunday, air defense forces in the Lviv region were activated twice – to repel a drone attack and then a missile attack.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN24032024000193011044ID1108014232
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.