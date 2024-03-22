Russians Attacked Ukraine With Over 60 Shaheds, Almost 90 Missiles Overnight - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with more than 60 Shahed strike drones and almost 90 missiles overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The world sees the Russian terrorists' targets as clearly as possible: power plants and energy supply lines, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings, and even a trolleybus. Russia is at war with people's everyday lives. My condolences to the loved ones of those killed by this terror," he wrote.

Zelensky stressed that the necessary services had already been deployed in all of the cities affected by the attack.

"Rescuers, power engineers, regional and local authorities, police and utility services are helping people. Nobody will be left without assistance. Electrical power is being restored. Recovery in Kharkiv and its region, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipro, Odesa, Khmelnytskyi and its region, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk has begun as of last night," he said.

According to the president, Russian missiles "have no delays, unlike aid packages for Ukraine." "Shahed drones have no indecision, unlike some politicians. It is critical to understand the cost of delays and postponed decisions," he said.

"Patriot systems must protect Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia; air defense is required to protect people, infrastructure, homes, and dams. Our partners know exactly what is needed. They can definitely support us. These are necessary decisions. Life must be protected from these savages from Moscow," Zelensky said.