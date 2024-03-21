Gurugram: 4 Held For Making Video In Police Uniform, Uploading It On Social Media

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 22 (IANS) A team of Manesar police station of the Gurugram police has arrested four people for allegedly making a video in police uniform and uploading it on Instagram, police said.

The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Yadav, Sonu Yadav, Vipin and Ritesh, who are residents of Gurugram, and were arrested on Thursday from the Manesar area, police officials said.

According to the police, the social media monitoring team of the Gurugram police noticed that a video went viral on social media in which some persons, despite not being in police, were fraudulently making a video in police uniform and uploaded on Instagram.

In the video, the suspects sitting in the two vehicles -- Mahindra Thar and Scorpio -- shot the video, police said.

Taking cognisance of the video, a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC at the Manesar police station in Gurugram and the suspects were apprehended.

During questioning the suspects revealed that a YouTuber identified as Deepak Sharma, a resident of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, had visited Manesar and along with the accused, they wore police uniforms. Later, Sharma made a video and uploaded it on social media.

The police have recovered two vehicles used in the crime from the possession of the accused.