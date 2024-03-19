'Ramstein' Countries Contributed $88B In Security Assistance To Ukraine Over Nearly Two Years Austin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The countries of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group have contributed more than $88 billion in security assistance over nearly two years and are now focusing on two areas: meeting the immediate needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield and providing assistance for the long term.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated this on Tuesday following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Over nearly two years, this Contact Group has generated more than $88 billion in security assistance commitments to Ukraine," Austin said.

He noted that this includes 15 U.S. allies who are committing to Ukraine more than the U.S. as a share of their GDP.

"Our allies and partners continue to step up, and the United States must also," the Pentagon chief said.

He noted that the Contact Group continues to focus on two tracks.

"First, we are working together to provide near-term support for Ukraine's troops. And second, we're hard at work with Ukraine's leaders to plan its long-term defense and deterrence," the U.S. Secretary of Defence said.

According to him, the Capability Coalition will help and enable friends of Ukraine to coordinate joint support for years to come.

New in this contact group meeting was the first meeting of the capability coalition leadership group. That meeting discussed progress and looked to coordinate the way ahead for cross-cutting issues, the secretary said.



Austin thanked the representatives of Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, and the United Kingdom for their joint work.

"They all stepped up to lead the capability coalitions and to commit resources and personnel to this critical task. And their leadership is a testament to the unity and resolve and our insight today,"

Austin said.

He also stressed that support for Ukraine is "crucial" for the United States itself. According to him, when the US invests in Ukraine's security, it invests in its own security.

As reported by Ukrinform, the 20th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group took place on Tuesday at the Ramstein base in Germany. The event was attended by defense ministers and senior military leaders from about 50 countries.