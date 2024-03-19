Military representative says no Ramadan truce in conflict-torn Sudan

(MENAFN) In a significant development amid ongoing conflict in Sudan, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have declared their refusal to agree to a ceasefire, even during the holy month of Ramadan, unless the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) surrender. This stance was conveyed by Lieutenant General Yasser al-Atta, the deputy commander of the SAF, indicating a firm position by the national army in the face of international calls for a truce.



The rejection of a Ramadan ceasefire comes in response to a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution urging all parties involved in the conflict to observe a temporary halt in hostilities during the fasting period. Despite this diplomatic effort, the SAF remains adamant, highlighting the deep-seated power struggle between the SAF and the RSF, which has fueled intense fighting in Sudan, particularly in the capital city of Khartoum.



The conflict, which erupted in mid-April last year, has led to a devastating humanitarian crisis, with casualties mounting and millions of people in urgent need of assistance. The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently underscored the dire situation, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire to address the colossal proportions of the crisis.



While the UNSC approved a resolution calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a dialogue-based approach to finding a long-term solution, the Russian delegation abstained from the vote, expressing concerns over the imposition of external mandates on a sovereign state.



In contrast, the paramilitary RSF has welcomed the United Nations resolution, viewing a Ramadan ceasefire as a critical opportunity to engage in negotiations aimed at achieving a political settlement to the conflict. However, the SAF's refusal to comply with the ceasefire highlights the complex dynamics and deep-rooted tensions within Sudan's military and political landscape, posing significant challenges to efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

