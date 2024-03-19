Bulgaria praises India for setting free vessel from Sumali pirates

(MENAFN) Bulgaria has expressed gratitude towards India for its role in liberating a merchant vessel that was hijacked by Somali pirates back in December. The ship in question, the MV Ruen, was carrying seven Bulgarian nationals at the time of the hijacking.



Mariya Gabriel, Bulgaria's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, took to social media to extend her thanks to the Indian Navy for their "support and great effort" in freeing the vessel. In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Gabriel emphasized the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in ensuring the safety of the ship's crew. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reciprocated the sentiment, affirming the importance of friendship and cooperation in such endeavors.



The successful rescue operation was executed by India's INS Kolkata warship on March 15, marking the culmination of three months of captivity for the MV Ruen. During the operation, the pirates exhibited hostile behavior by shooting down a drone and firing at the Indian naval vessel. In response, INS Kolkata resorted to measures within the framework of international laws, ultimately disabling the hijacked ship's steering system and navigational aids, compelling the pirate vessel to halt.



Following intense negotiations, all 35 pirates were compelled to surrender, and the 17 crew members of MV Ruen were safely evacuated. The vessel, managed by Bulgarian company Navigation Maritime Bulgare, was thoroughly inspected for illegal arms, ammunition, and contraband before being escorted to India. Loaded with approximately 37,800 tons of cargo valued at around USD1 million, the ship was rescued nearly 2,600 kilometers west of the Indian coast.



The successful liberation of MV Ruen underscores the significance of international collaboration in combating maritime piracy and ensuring the safety of maritime trade routes. The commendable efforts of the Indian Navy in executing the rescue mission have been lauded by Bulgaria, reinforcing the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

