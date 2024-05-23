Rethinking The 21St Century PR Network

(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this discussion Havas Red CEO James Wright joins PRovoke Media editor-in-chief to discuss how he is rethinking the 21st century network agency model to better adapt and respond to client and talent trends. Wright discusses his work in terms of consolidating Havas Red's disparate agency entities into a cohesive whole, his approach to acquisition, talent and much more, in a wide-ranging conversation that reveals how the PR agency model is ripe for disruption.









