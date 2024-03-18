NATO Chief's Visit To Baku Shatters Armenia's Black PR In Europe

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenia's intention to create discord between Azerbaijan and the
West was watered down this time as well. Does a group of the
Armenian diaspora, which has been annoying the European Parliament,
the UN, and other international organisations for a long time,
while observing the scene that is emerging today, think to
themselves and ask a question - are we deceiving ourselves, our
nation, our 'friends' or others?
A short tour of the processes makes it clear that neither the
European Parliament nor the Western countries as a whole are
working on a specific plan against Azerbaijan. This is just a false
impression spread by Armenia through black PR, biased media, and
political mouthpieces. If this is so, why does the West not impose
sanctions on Azerbaijan or refuse partnership with Azerbaijan over
energy?
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's visit to Azerbaijan
not only expressed that Azerbaijan's political weight is quite
heavy, but also gave several messages to Armenia.
Azerbaijan cannot be put on the same scale as Armenia, and our
alliance is not in the form of a sisterly alliance of Yerevan and
Paris; this alliance is multifaceted and has more strategic
importance.
"I welcome that Azerbaijan is developing closer and
closer ties with several NATO allies and that your country is
playing a more and more important role in delivering gas, but also,
in the future, power electricity to key NATO allies in
Europe."
Azerbaijan has always stood by its partners in hard times. It is
not for nothing that Azerbaijan received the title of the most
reliable partner in Europe. At a time when Europe and the West are
experiencing an energy crisis, Azerbaijan's joint activity with the
West as a stable supporter in this matter literally confirms what
the NATO head said. As Stoltenberg emphasised in another speech,
" Azerbaijan also plays an important role in the
strengthening of Western societies”.
But how long will Armenia, which tries to prevent this and tries
to use every means to create polemics on the agenda with
meaningless shows, waste time with such insignificant
activities?
Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO has a history of 32 years.
The relations of our country, which has been cooperating with the
North Atlantic Alliance since 1992, are further strengthened by the
PfP (Partnership for Peace) agreement signed in 1994 at the
initiative of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. This was followed
by the signing of the Security Agreement between NATO and
Azerbaijan in 1995, which played an incentive role in the
ratification of the Cooperation for Peace agreement the following
year.
It should be noted that NATO-Azerbaijani cooperation has a
consistent historical chronology. On February 13, 1997, former NATO
Secretary General Javier Solana's visit to Azerbaijan and his
speech in the Azerbaijani parliament once again demonstrated that
there is continuous cooperation in the relations of the NATO
leadership with Azerbaijan.
It is significant to note that within the framework of its
Individual Partnership and Cooperation Programme based upon the PfP
Framework Document, Azerbaijan has been participating annually at
more than 200 events. The Individual Partnership and Cooperation
Programme enables Azerbaijan to benefit from various activities
such as courses, exercises, and conferences organised by NATO
allies and some partners.
In addition to cooperation with the North Atlantic Alliance,
Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with NATO in
the field of anti-terrorism, which the international community must
tackle together. NATO has been actively engaged in the fight
against terrorism and focuses on improved threat awareness and
preparedness, developing adequate capabilities, and enhancing
engagement with partner countries and other international actors.
Azerbaijan is building its interaction with the NATO and
Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC) countries in a wide range
of areas relevant to the fight against terrorism, including the
military response to terrorism, enhancement of national
counter-terrorism training capabilities, intelligence and
information sharing, border security, and civil protection
anti-terrorist measures.
The military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO can be
highlighted in a special way. During the press statement together
with the American general, President Ilham Aliyev gave a brief
example from the recent history of this cooperation: “The
NATO-Azerbaijan partnership has already had a long history - more
than 30 years of good partnership. Azerbaijan participated in
peacekeeping operations in Kosovo and Afghanistan. That was a great
experience for us. Our military servicemen were among the last of
the coalition forces in Afghanistan to leave that country at the
end of August 2021. So, this once again demonstrates our strong
commitment to our cooperation.”
It is a matter of pride that Azerbaijan, which has a high
reputation within the framework of NATO and other international
organisations, is also taking the initiative in the regional peace
process and today continues the last stage of the restoration of
relations with Armenia. Achieving the restoration of territorial
integrity and being in close partnership with NATO cannot be
considered the result of ordinary political power. Azerbaijan takes
comprehensive steps to maintain its leadership in the region and
confirms this with real evidence at every moment.
Apart from military cooperation, Azerbaijan is also the West's
most reliable energy partner, and in this regard, the importance of
the country is very high for both the Alliance and European
countries.
The most important fact is that the demand for Azerbaijani gas
is increasing day by day, and NATO countries are also included in
these ranks. This not only increases the importance of Azerbaijan
but also increases its responsibility. The head of state expressed
his attitude towards this issue while making a press statement with
the NATO Secretary General and stressed that the list of energy
partners will be expanded in the next year.
“Two more NATO member states became our partners with respect to
natural gas supply. Today, Azerbaijan is exporting natural gas to
eight countries, six of which are member states of NATO, and two
are partners to NATO. I'm sure that in the coming years, the number
of our partners will grow. The European Commission calls Azerbaijan
a reliable partner and a pan-European gas supplier. This is, of
course, a big advantage and also a big responsibility,” the
president said.
