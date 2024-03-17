(MENAFN) According to recent revelations by Le Monde, France had been deliberating the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine as early as June of the previous year, months ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's public declaration to explore all available options to counter Russia's actions. The clandestine discussions reportedly took place during a defense council meeting at the Elysee Palace, soon after Kiev initiated a widely publicized counteroffensive.



Pierre Schill, Chief of Staff of the French Army, emphasized the military's role in preparing a spectrum of potential strategies to assist the political-military decisions of the President. Schill clarified that Macron's subsequent public statements regarding the matter were primarily intended as political and strategic messages to underscore France's resolve and commitment, rather than signaling an immediate escalation.



Macron's assertion following a summit of Ukraine's sponsors in Paris in late February, suggesting the absence of consensus on official troop deployment but leaving room for potential actions, drew mixed reactions. While he emphasized the dynamic nature of the situation, Macron's remarks encountered strong opposition from NATO members, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the Czech Republic.



The NATO bloc's leadership swiftly dismissed any plans for troop deployment to Ukraine. Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of NATO, unequivocally stated that there were no intentions within NATO to send troops to Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed this sentiment, asserting that there would be no ground troops or soldiers from European or NATO countries stationed in Ukraine, a position echoed unanimously by the bloc's leaders.



The reported discussions and subsequent reactions underscore the complexities and sensitivities surrounding military intervention in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, highlighting divergent views and priorities among key stakeholders within NATO and beyond.

