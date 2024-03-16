Number Of Palestinian Detainees In West Bank Climbs To 7,605

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: At least 7,605 Palestinians were detained by Israeli occupation forces during military raids across the occupied West bank since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7, according to detainees and ex-detainees affairs commission and the Palestinian prisoner society (PPS) in a joint statement.

The Israeli forces continue their systematic detention campaigns against the Palestinian people in the West Bank, which escalated in an unprecedented way after the 7th of October, the statement read, adding that the toll includes those who were rounded up during military raids at their homes, through military checkpoints, or those who were forced to surrender themselves under pressure.

Since Friday, the occupation forces have detained at least 20 people from the West Bank, including former prisoners.

The detention campaigns were distributed among the governorates of Tulkarm, Hebron, Tubas, Bethlehem, Nablus, Jenin, and Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, a large Israeli military force broke into the home of the prisoner Raed Al Houtari, who has been detained since 2003 and has been sentenced to 22 life imprisonments, and the home of the prisoner Saeed Dhiyab, who has been detained since 2007 and has been sentenced to 27 years in prison.

The Commission and PPS pointed out that both prisoners, Al Houtari and Dhiyab, came from Qalqilya Governorate. During the raid, the soldiers extensively vandalized and tampered the contents of their houses.