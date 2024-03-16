200 Thousand Counterfeit Dollars Seized

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Check your cash bills to make certain that they are not counterfeit.

The National Police of Panama seized more than 200 thousand dollars in counterfeit cash after a search was carried out in a residential complex apartment on Calle 26 in El Chorrillo.

The authorities have in custody, a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

Preventive and operational actions were also carried out in the Curundú sector, where authorities recovered two pistol-type firearms, with chargers and ammunition, in the are known as Residencial Las Hortencias.



