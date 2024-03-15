Hundreds Throng Jamia Masjid, Hazratbal On First Friday Of Ramazan

Emotional scenes were witnessed during the prayers as the devotees were seen seeking mercy from Almighty during the sacred month of Ramazan.

Large number of female worshippers offering congregational prayers at the hallowed shrine of Syed Mir Ali Hamadani (R.A.) at Khanqah area in the old city on the first Friday of Ramazan. KO Photo Abid Bhat

The biggest congregational prayers were witnessed at the two religious places where special arrangements were made by the authorities to ensure better facilities to the devotees. Special prayers were made on the occasion at both the places.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who delivered sermons for the first time in the month of Ramazan after the scrapping of Article 370 on August 05, 2019, highlighted the teachings of Islam and also the significance of the sacred month of Ramazan.

Mirwaiz appealed to all sects and organizations -religious, social or political to rise above personal and sectarian interests and ensure unity and brotherhood among the people of Jammu and Kashmir to preserve and protect its collective identity. He said that the best way to ensure collectivism is by following basic human, moral and religious principles and values. Otherwise in fighting and one upmanship will make us perish.

Addressing the youth, Mirwaiz said that they are the future of this place and through pursuance of education and awareness that will bring out their inner capabilities and consciousness they can help shape a just and prosperous community.

Appealing to the authorities Mirwaiz said that they should listen to the voice of people's collective conscience and unconditionally release prisoners who are in jails in Jammu and Kashmir and all over India, as a gesture of good will in the holy month of Ramzan.

Mirwaiz said that it is incumbent upon authorities to address the issues of people including the lack of electricity, which has increased the hardships for people especially in the holy month of Ramzan, particularly for the poor who don't have alternative means.

Mirwaiz said that authorities should address this issue at the earliest, as they have the means to do so. He said the condition of roads is pathetic making commuting a nightmare.

Meanwhile, the devotees sought forgiveness from the Almighty.

Moreover, the markets in and around the twin religious places wore festive looks today as the devotees after participating in the prayers, were seen buying essentials, clothes and other stuff.

At Jamia Masjid as well as at Dargah Hazratbal, the markets remained abuzz with the shoppers throughout the day.

Pertinently, Waqf Board and Anjuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid had made elaborate arrangements for the holy month of Ramazan to ensure that the devotees visiting the places will not face any hardships.

Mirwaiz Delivers Ramazan Sermon At Jama Masjid

For the first time in almost five years since August 2019, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was allowed to lead prayers at historic Jama Masjid Srinagar in the holy month of Ramazan

During his address, as per a statement issued to KNS, Mirwaiz appealed to all sects and organizations – religious, social or political to rise above personal and sectarian interests and ensure unity and brotherhood among the people of Jammu and Kashmir to preserve and protect its collective identity.

He said that the best way to ensure collectivism is by following

basic human, moral and religious principles and values, otherwise in fighting and one-upmanship will make us perish.

He also said that the youth are the future of this place and through pursuance of education and awareness that will bring out their inner capabilities and consciousness they can help shape a just and prosperous community.

Appealing to the authorities, he said that they should listen to the voice of people's conscience and unconditionally release thousands of Kashmiri political prisoners who are in jails in Jammu and Kashmir and all over India, as a goodwill gesture in Ramazan.

He said the condition of many prisoners who are in jails for years on end is very bad causing great distress to people.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now