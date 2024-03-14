From Western Domination To A Dialogue Of Civilizations

(MENAFN- Asia Times) There have been times when a dialogue among civilizations was seen as imperative. At the end of the First and Second World Wars, it appeared that the world was coming out of a long dark tunnel and the League of Nations and the United Nations were set up to facilitate such dialogue.

But the cycle of wars has continued until now and the threat of nuclear war, this time over Taiwan, still clouds the horizon. Are we approaching another such time when a dialogue of civilizations seems imperative?

It's not just the wars in Ukraine and Gaza; we also face ecological disruption, increasing inequality, loss of community, declining physical and mental health, and the absence of credible sources of meaning.

Technology has connected us so that we are effectively one world. But how do we develop the mindsets and institutions that enable us to address our common challenges in a coordinated manner fed by diverse inputs?

Western leadership is being challenged. So are Western values. Yet, many Western people see their liberal civilization as the world's best hope in the face of Chinese and Russian authoritarianism, religious fundamentalism and terrorism.

But for people of darker skin who have experienced Western imperialism and its aftermath, such claims have a hollow ring.

After World War I, the victorious Allies ignored the grievous hurt inflicted upon non-white peoples by racism and imperialism, refusing to support self-determination for subject peoples and racial equality. And when Asian intellectuals saw the fratricidal slaughter of two world wars, the credibility of Western civilization's ability to tame violence and ensure civility eroded.

Added to the horrors of slavery, the genocide of indigenous people and the indignities of imperialism, there have been merciless bombings of civilian populations by the United States during World War II, the Holocaust in Germany and mass deaths in Vietnam and Gaza at the hands of American military technology. The West lacks the moral capital needed for world leadership, as Gandhi recognized over a century ago.

But would non-Western leadership and a world order based on different civilizational values be more humane? Not necessarily, in light of recent history. Japanese and Chinese peoples, humiliated and looked down on by Western imperial powers, once they become militarily powerful, support nationalist governments that have their own imperial designs.

Japan, after suffering unequal treaties and racism at the hands of the West, became an imperialist power in Asia. Its purported aim to drive the Western imperial powers out of Asia served as a cover for naked aggression. The Chinese government today takes a bellicose approach toward its weaker neighbors in Southeast Asia.