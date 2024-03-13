Temporary Road Closure On Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Ashghal will implement a closure of light signals at Ahmed Bin Saif Al Thani Intersection on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor.

The temporary closure will be in place for eight hours on Friday, March 15, 2024, from 2am to 10am.

The signals towards and from Bu Hamour will be closed; while traffic will be open at the intersection's right turn.

Ashghal will implement the closure in coordination with Traffic Authorities.

During the closure, road users will be required to use the intersections nearby Ahmed Bin Saif Al Thani Intersection to reach their destinations as shown in the map.