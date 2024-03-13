Somalia concludes protection agreement with Turkey amid tensions with Ethiopia

(MENAFN) In a significant geopolitical development, Somalia has entered into a ten-year defense and economic agreement with Turkey, solidifying a partnership aimed at enhancing security and economic cooperation between the two nations. The agreement, which includes security guarantees for Somalia's maritime assets, was overwhelmingly approved by lawmakers in the capital, Mogadishu, with a vote of 213 to 3 on Wednesday.



Describing the pact as "groundbreaking," Somali Information Minister Daud Aweis emphasized its pivotal role in strengthening the government's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty.



Aweis asserted that the agreement marks a new era of hope for Somalia and serves as a stabilizing force for the Horn of Africa, signaling a strategic alliance between the two nations.



The defense deal between Somalia and Turkey comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Horn of Africa, triggered by a contentious port agreement between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland. The agreement, signed on January 1, involves Somaliland leasing coastland around the port of Berbera on the Gulf of Aden to Ethiopia for 50 years, granting the landlocked nation access to the Red Sea for commercial purposes and enabling the construction of a marine force base.



The port agreement has strained relations between Addis Ababa and Mogadishu, with Somalia threatening to go to war to defend its perceived territorial claims over Somaliland. Despite Somaliland's de facto independence since 1991, Somalia insists that the region is part of its territory. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has denied allegations from Mogadishu, supported by Egypt, that his government aims to seize Somali lands. Abiy, on February 6, emphasized Ethiopia's commitment to peace with its neighbors, dispelling concerns of a potential war with Somalia.



As Somalia and Turkey forge a robust defense and economic alliance, the geopolitical landscape in the Horn of Africa undergoes significant shifts. The agreement not only strengthens bilateral ties but also introduces a dynamic element to regional stability, with potential implications for ongoing disputes and diplomatic complexities in the strategically vital region.

