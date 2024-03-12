Access By FABMISR, Drive Finance Unite To Redefine Payment Solutions In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), a leading bank in Egypt, has proudly announced a strategic partnership with Drive Finance, one of Egypt's foremost consumer finance firms and a subsidiary of GB Capital, part of GB Corp. This significant collaboration signifies the integration of Drive Finance with 'Access by FABMISR',

to transform payment collections for Drive Finance and broaden FABMISR's influence in the Egyptian market.

The alliance between FABMISR and Drive Finance establishes a groundbreaking payment collection solution, thoughtfully designed to accommodate the monthly instalments of Drive Finance customers. The partnership introduces a suite of payment options, including an intuitive payment gateway for both the website and mobile app, as well as payment links tailored for social media platforms. A streamlined onboarding process has been implemented to guarantee a smooth experience for customers.

“Access by FABMISR, our state-of-the-art payment gateway, is engineered to bolster businesses and social e-commerce merchants towards sustainable growth,” stated Shmais Fakhry, Head of Innovation, Service and Acquiring Business at FABMISR.“The successful integration of Drive Finance with 'Access by FABMISR' heralds a new era in payment solutions. This strategic partnership not only meets the demands of the E-commerce acquiring market but also strengthens the competitive edge of both entities in delivering cutting-edge services and payment solutions.”

Ahmed Ossama, Managing Director at Drive Finance, expressed enthusiasm about the vast potential this partnership holds.“Together with FABMISR, we aim to revolutionize payment solutions for consumers in the Egyptian market. Since 2012, we have served a dedicated client base of 150,000 customers. Our collaboration with FABMISR is set to streamline payment transactions, enabling the effortless collection of monthly instalments and ensuring a seamless payment experience for our customers,” he confirmed.

In this mutually advantageous partnership, FABMISR anticipates significant market positioning and expected returns. Concurrently, Drive Finance gains an efficient digital channel for collecting monthly payments from its customers, significantly enhancing its service offerings.

This partnership underscores FABMISR's strong position in the E-commerce acquiring market, boosting its competitive advantage and improving the customer experience. FABMISR's steadfast dedication to supporting businesses, SMEs, and social e-commerce merchants is further emphasized through this strategic alliance.