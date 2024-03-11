Data Governance Market Trends, Size, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Data Governance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” , offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on data governance market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global data governance market sizereached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.52% during 2024-2032.

Data Governance Market Overview:

Data governance is a comprehensive framework encompassing policies, processes, and controls that ensure high data quality, integrity, and security within an organization. It involves establishing guidelines for data management, defining ownership, and outlining procedures for data usage and access. The primary goal is to guarantee that data is accurate, consistent, and available for authorized use, fostering trust in organizational data assets. Data governance includes measures to comply with regulatory requirements, mitigate risks associated with data breaches, and promote responsible data stewardship. It encompasses data lifecycle management, metadata management, and the establishment of data quality standards, providing a structured approach to handling information across an enterprise. A well-implemented data governance strategy enhances decision-making, facilitates compliance, and maximizes the value derived from data assets within an organization.

Data Governance Market Trends: The global market is majorly driven by the increasing recognition of data as a critical business asset. In line with this, the rise in regulatory requirements and data privacy concerns, such as GDPR and CCPA, has compelled organizations to invest in robust data governance practices to ensure compliance and avoid hefty fines, catalyzing the market. Furthermore, the escalating volume and complexity of data, coupled with the rise of big data analytics, necessitate effective data governance to maintain data quality, integrity, and security, enabling organizations to derive meaningful insights. Besides, the growing awareness of the importance of data-driven decision-making in achieving business objectives fuels the demand for comprehensive data governance frameworks that establish data ownership, usage policies, and standardized procedures across the data lifecycle. Additionally, the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats underscore the need for stringent data governance to safeguard sensitive information and mitigate the risks associated with data breaches, propelling the market. Moreover, the advent of cloud computing and the proliferation of data across diverse platforms accentuate the significance of data governance in ensuring seamless integration, interoperability, and data consistency, thus strengthening the market. As organizations strive to unlock the full potential of their data, data governance emerges as a strategic imperative, facilitating efficient data management, enhancing organizational agility, and fostering a culture of data stewardship.\

Competitive Landscape:

The report also examines the competitive landscape within the market and offers comprehensive profiles of major key players. Some key players include:



Adobe Inc.

Alation Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.)

Collibra

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Teradata Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc. Varonis Systems Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, deployment mode, organization size, business function, application, and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:



Software Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



Cloud-based On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:



Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Breakup by Business Function:



Operation and IT

Legal

Finance

Sales and Marketing Others

Breakup by Application:



Incident Management

Process Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Audit Management

Data Quality and Security Management Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:



IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Defense

BFSI Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

