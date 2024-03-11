Saudi Arabia Supports Arab League's Efforts On Political Settlement In Libya

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia expressed on Monday its support for Arab League efforts to bring on a political settlement in Libya.

The political settlement aimed at holding presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya, revealed a statement by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, following an Arab League meeting with the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the President of the High Council of State.

The ministry reiterated its support for Arab and international initiatives aimed at enhancing security and stability in Libya and its people, expressing solidarity with those that advance Libya and its people while serving the Kingdom's interests. (end)

