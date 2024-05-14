Russia To Go On Offensive Toward Sumy Next, Ukraine's Top Spy Predicts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyrylo Budanov, head of the HUR, Ukraine's defense intelligence agency,

believes Russian assaults in Kharkiv region will continue for another three to four days, after which the invasion forces troops are expected to make a decisive offensive toward the city of Sumy.

He spoke in an interview with NYT , Ukrinform reports.

According to the top defense intelligence official, Russia's advance efforts in Kharkiv region will continue throughout the next three to four days before the Russian troops will make a resolute offensive toward Sumy in order to stretch the Ukrainian forces as much as possible.

Budanov believes that the Russian attacks in the northeast are aimed at stretching the already small number of Ukrainian units and distracting them from repelling the onslaught in other parts of the front line.

Russian troops seek to create buffer zone in Kharkiv region -

According to the defense intelligence chief, Ukrainian troops will be able to strengthen their positions and stabilize the front within the next few days. But he expects that Russia will launch a new offensive, this time on Sumy region.

The top spy says Ukrainian troops are trying to bring units from other areas of the front to strengthen their defense in the country's north-east but scrambling the sufficient number of forces remains a challenge.

SBU exposes network of Russian agents preparing Zelensky's assassination

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians have intensified shelling north of Kharkiv region, primarily targeting Vovchansk.

In two territorial communities across Sumy region, local authorities decided to evacuate children.