Zelensky To Blinken: Ukraine Needs Two Patriot Systems To Protect Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine emphasized that Ukraine has deployed two Patriot air defense systems to protect Kharkiv region.

The head of state spoke at a meeting with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I want to discuss with you today about some - I think –– very important issues. The first: the decision on the package was crucial. For us very important to get it as quick as possible. The second point is air defense – the biggest deficit for us. I think that the biggest problem," said the president.

Kuleba: If Russia wanted peace, it shouldn't have attacked Ukraine in the first place

According to Zelensky, two Patriots are needed today for Kharkiv, Kharkiv region. "Because the people are under attack. Civilians, everybody worries that they are under Russian attacks," Zelenskyi reports.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to demonstrate U.S. solidarity with Ukraine in the face of massive Russian strikes.