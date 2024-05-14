Zelensky, Blinken To Discuss Security Guarantees, Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will discuss with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken the security agreement and opportunities to engage as many countries as possible in the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The head of state stated this during a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State in Kyiv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Zelensky to: Ukraine needs two Patriot systems to protect Kharkiv region

"Of course, I wan to discuss our security guarantees, how our teams work on it, and Peace summit, which is very important for us. We need participation not only the United States. We need President Biden and also your help to involve as much as possible countries to this summit," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to demonstrate U.S. solidarity with Ukraine in the face of the massive Russian strikes targeting the country.