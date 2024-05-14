Enemy Storms Staromaiorske, Krynky, Robotyne Tuesday Morning - Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This morning, the Russian invasion forces stormed the settlements of Staromaiorske, Krynky, and Robotyne but Ukraine's troops are firmly holding their ground.

That's according to Dmytro Pletenchuk, chief of the StratCom Center with Defense Forces South, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, they stepped up their efforts at all three of our locations: Staromaiorske, Krynky, and Robotyne. There was one assault in each of those areas this morning but no positions were lost," Pletenchuk said.

He added that yesterday, the enemy made 12 attempts to storm Staromaiorske and four – Krynky.

According to Pletenchuk, the enemy combat losses in the past day was nearly the same as over the previous day (more than 150), but the ratio of irreversible losses has tripled.

"That is, the intensity of the fighting was higher, although there were fewer assaults," he noted.

The head of the strategic communications center added that in the last two days, the enemy did not try to storm the island of Nestryha and that yesterday, the Russians focused their efforts on the settlement of Krynky.

Over the past day, as Pletenchuk noted, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions using unguided air missiles launched from a helicopter, which yielded no results for the adversary. The Russians also launched a ballistic missile, likely an Iskander, targeting an administrative building in Kherson.

Over the past day, the enemy shelled settlements along the Right Bank of the Dnipro, where one civilian was killed.

According to the official, both sides are actively employing drones and e-warfare systems.

"Every day, we see hundreds of drones swarming from both sides, and EWs are used by both sides, too. Our units also have appropriate cover," Pletenchuk said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's combat losses as of May 14 have reached 485,430, including 1,400 in the past day alone, as per the estimates provided by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.