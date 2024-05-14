Azerbaijan & Kyrgyzstan Central Banks Sign Memorandum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the NationalBank of Kyrgyzstan (KRMB) and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's CBA.

The memorandum was signed during a business trip to Azerbaijanby a delegation led by the Chairman of the Central Bank ofKyrgyzstan, Kubanichbek Bokontayev.

Chairman Taleh Kazimov of the CBA expressed confidence that thememorandum would enhance cooperation between the institutions.

Preliminary discussions regarding the memorandum took placeduring a meeting between the chairmen in Astana, the capital ofKazakhstan, last November.

During K. Bokontayev's meeting with the Chairman of the CBA,ideas were exchanged on further strengthening the existing mutualrelations between the central banks of both countries and expandingcooperation opportunities.

As part of the visit, a series of meetings for the KRMBdelegation are planned to facilitate the exchange of experiences atthe CBA.

Additionally, representatives from KRMB will participate in anexchange of experiences in key areas organised by the CBA. Thiswill provide the delegation with an opportunity to familiarisethemselves with the activities of various structural units of theCBA. Practical information will also be shared throughpresentations by CBA employees as part of the experienceexchange.