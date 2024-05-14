Pentagon: Russian Offensive On Kharkiv Region Was Not Unexpected

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian offensive on Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region was not unexpected.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said this at a briefing on Monday, May 13, Ukrinform reports.

She said the Ukrainians were also prepared for the beginning of the Russian military offensive in the Kharkiv region.

"Russia has launched an offensive in and around Kharkiv - the Kharkiv region. That's not something that was unexpected, it's something that the Ukrainians were also expecting," Singh said.

"We know that they've intensified some of those cross-border fires. And they'll likely, in the coming weeks, increase that," she added.

She stressed that the United States is doing everything it can to make sure Ukraine has what it needs.

Earlier reports said that the Russians had intensified shelling in the northern part of the Kharkiv region, launching most strikes on Vovchansk.