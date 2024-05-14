President Ilham Aliyev Receives Vice-Chairperson Of National Committee Of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receivedVice-Chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People'sPolitical Consultative Conference, Chairperson ofGood-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of theShanghai Cooperation Organization Shen Yueyue and her accompanyingdelegation, Azernews reports.

