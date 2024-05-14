Ooredoo Announces Partnership With DDN Storage To Empower Customers With Advanced Solutions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's premier telecommunications operator and ICT provider, has begun a platinum partnership with Data Direct Networks (DDN Storage), one of the world's largest private data storage companies and leading providers of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). This collaboration underscores Ooredoo's commitment to integrating the most advanced technologies to enhance its services.

Thani Ali Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar commented on the partnership, emphasising,“This strategic alliance with DDN Storage is a testament to Ooredoo's dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and services that meet the increasingly nuanced needs of our customers. Leveraging DDN's expertise and innovative technologies, we are set to transform Qatar's digital infrastructure, enabling our business customers to achieve higher productivity, efficiency, and adaptability in an ever-evolving market. This partnership not only enhances our position as an integrated ICT provider but also solidifies our commitment to upgrading the world of our customers with the latest advancements in HPC, AI, and Sovereign Cloud Storage solutions.”

Such alliances underscore Ooredoo's dedication to excellence and innovation, as it continues to be a primary driver of Qatar's digital transformation journey.