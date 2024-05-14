Ukraine Comments On Russian Defense Ministry Reshuffle

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said the Kremlin's choice to appoint an economist as their new defense minister shows how far Moscow is prepared to go to overhaul its economy to sustain their war effort.
The adviser spoke in a comment to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.
"Russia is moving almost its entire economy onto military lines. It will be a militaristic country and its economy will be built exclusively to produce for the military. Without a doubt these changes that we see today, they are evidence of the complete transformation of the Russian Federation," Podolyak said.
He noted that the war is now at a decisive stage, and called for stronger sanctions against Russia. Read also:
The adviser to the head of the President's Office also reiterated the call on Western partners to increase supplies of military aid to Ukraine.
According to him, Ukraine needs more air power, more long-range missiles, more ammunition and shells as the current critical phase of the war will shape the post-war world.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian leader Vladimir Putin pitched former First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov to the position of Minister of Defense to replace Sergei Shoigu.
