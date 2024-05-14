Azerbaijan's Ambassador To Turkmenistan Visits Balkan Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On May 13-14, 2024, Azerbaijan's ambassador to Turkmenistan,Kismet Gozalov, visited the Balkan region of Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, K. Gozelov met with the Judgeof the Balkan Region, the judge of Turkmenbashı City, the chairmanof the Turkmen Maritime and River Lines Agency, the head of theTurkmenbashı International Sea Port, and the director of the BalkanShipyard, and visited the port.

The current state of bilateral cooperation and future prospectswere discussed at the meetings. In addition to the role played bythe Port of Turkmenbashi in maritime transport between the twocountries, the importance of the development of the Trans-CaspianInternational Transport Corridor was also mentioned in thespeeches.

Also, during the visit, G. Gozelov met with Azerbaijani citizensand compatriots living in the Balkan region. At the meeting, theambassador talked about the importance and care that the state ofAzerbaijan gives to citizens living abroad, listened to thesuggestions and requests of compatriots, and exchanged mutualviews.