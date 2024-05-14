Azerbaijan Hosts National NGO Forum Congress

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
The 10th Congress of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum is beingheld, Azernews reports.
Changes will be made to the organisation's charter at thecongress, and the post of President of the Azerbaijan National NGOForum will be abolished.
The forum will be managed by the chairman of the newly formedBoard of Directors.
Also, the forum will have a Board of Directors consisting of 5people.
