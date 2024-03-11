Hangar Ablaze Near St Petersburg Airport In Russia - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the northwest part of the Russian city of St. Petersburg, an industrial building is on fire next to Pulkovo Airport.

This was reported by the Astra Telegram channel, Ukrinform saw.

The building is part of the Goryelovo industrial zone on 4, Volkhonskoye Shosse.

The Ostrozhno, Novosti Telegram channel reported that the fire engulfed a hangar outside the airport. Some 1,000 square meters have been affected as the plume of smoke can be seen from different parts of St. Petersburg.

It is noted that two people were injured as a result of the incident.

In addition, flights were temporarily canceled at Pulkovo Airport. The governor of the Leningrad region, Aleksandr Drozdenko, said the airspace over the city was closed due to a drone being shot down near the village of Fornosovo in the Tosno district.

Earlier, Tosno residents reported explosions and spotted Russian fighter jets in the sky over the settlement.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 7, an explosion rocked the blast furnace site at the Cherepovets metallurgical plant in what is believed to have been a drone strike.