Mod Experts Collect 55T Of War-Related Scrap In Kharkiv Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Specialists from Defense Ministry's surplus assets disposal department retrieved 55 tons of war-related scrap metal in the Kharkiv direction.

That's according to an MoD report, seen by Ukrinform.

The debris from Russian tanks and armored vehicles were brought to the base in Poltava region for further research into the quality of metal and preparation for recycling.

Trophy equipment, which could be put into service or used as donors, was extracted from the battlefield immediately. Today, whatever is left in liberated areas is suitable either for museums or for further disposal. The task of the Ministry of Defense is to account for this debris as scrap metal for further recycling and sale on the domestic market.

"We are working in the legal field in order to attract opportunities to enter the foreign market because currently the law on scrap metal prohibits the export of war-related scrap," said Oleh Koval, head of the department.

The Ministry of Defense, following the order of the Cabinet of Ministers, has been organizing the collection, transportation, and storage of war scrap since June 2023. Scrap is grouped at approximately 80 sites across Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense is building a new procurement architecture that will meet NATO standards and operate in line with the best practices of corporate governance.

Photo by the Ministry of Defense