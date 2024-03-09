Youtuber Faisal Khan Under CBI Scanner For Sending Indians To Russia: Who Is He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a human trafficking network that sent Indians into the Russia-Ukraine war zone in the garb of providing them jobs abroad. Faisal Abdul Mutalib Khan was among four suspects allegedly involved in the“human trafficking network” that was involved in recruiting Indian nationals for jobs in Russian army and government's name came to light after a 30-year-old Indian national from Hyderabad, Mohammed Asfan, died in the fight against Ukraine. Asfan was allegedly duped into joining the Russian Army on pretext of job. His brother said \"the agents of 'Baba Vlogs' are responsible for his death\".ALSO READ: Seven Indians stuck on Russia-Ukraine border seek govt's help | Watch videoWho is Faisal KhanFaisal Abdul Mutalib Khan alias Baba is the director of Baba Vlogs Overseas Recruitment Solutions Pvt Ltd in Dubai. He is said to be a \"recruitment agent\" who had advertised Russian army jobs on his social media channel Baba Vlogs. He is in his mid-30s Khan has a presence on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok as Baba Vlogs. Many of his videos on YouTube are about job recruitment opportunities. One such video posted in September 2023 is about the availability of \"jobs\" in the Russian government/Army one of the videos posted on social media, he could be seen walking down a street in Russia and introducing the job offer to its viewers.\"Russia needs manpower...get a job as a helper in the Russian army. You don't have to fight...All you have to do is to clear demolished buildings...most of the work is related to security and as a helper,\" Khan said while filming himself on his mobile in Russia's Saint Petersburg will be given training for three months...look after armouries and after a year of service you'll be eligible for permanent residence,\" Khan said in the video. He claimed that he confirmed the job as a \"helper\".Khan told AFP last month that he had helped facilitate the travel of 16 Indian passport holders to Russia in November and December last year. Some were also from Dubai Faizal Khan started 'recruiting' for Russian jobsKhan was quoted by AFP as saying that his \"friend from Russia\" approached him saying that the military there was looking for helpers. \"I thought it was a good opportunity and I made a video,\" he added said he was \"taken aback\" when recruits were issued weapons. He later \"decided to put a stop to the recruitment process after reports emerged claiming that bodies were being sent back and some of them returning were injured told th Indian Express that all those who went to Russia were aware of the risks. He also called himself a victim. He reportedly said hasn't removed his videos on Russia because he is not guilty accused in human trafficking caseBesides Khan, Christina and Moinuddin Chippa are said to be based in Russia. According to the CBI, they were facilitating the trafficking of Indian youth to Russia by offering them lucrative job opportunities there three other people from India allegedly involved in the human trafficking network were identified as Suyash Mukut (director of 24x7 RAS Overseas Foundation in New Delhi), Rakesh Pandey (director of OSD Bros Travels & Visa Services Pvt Ltd, Mumbai) and Manjeet Singh (director of Adventure Visa Services Pvt Ltd, Chandigarh).The CBI alleged that these \"traffickers\" were operating as an organised network. They were luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube etc. and also through their local contacts/agents for highly paid jobs in Russia, CBI officials said.\"The central probe agency's FIR has listed 17 other Visa consultancy companies, their owners and agents spread across India,\" officials said this regard, a case of human trafficking was registered on March 6 against private visa consultancy firms and agents and others who have been found engaged in the trafficking of Indian nationals to Russia under the guise of better employment and high-paying jobs reactsOn February 26, the Ministry of External Affairs said several Indian nationals have been duped to work with the Russian Army. It said it is \"actively pursuing with the Russian authorities all the relevant cases of Indian nationals for an early discharge from the Russian army\".

MENAFN09032024007365015876ID1107955898