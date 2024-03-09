Batik Air Pilots Fell Asleep Mid-Flight

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)
Jakarta: The Indonesian air safety agency has called for better pilot fatigue monitoring mechanisms, after an investigation revealed that both pilots of a commercial aircraft had recently fallen asleep in-flight.
A pilot and co-pilot were simultaneously asleep for approximately 28 minutes during a Batik Air flight from South East Sulawesi to the capital Jakarta on January 25, a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) said.
The report, seen by news agency on Friday (March 8) , was uploaded to the agency's website in late February.
Indonesia is a vast archipelago with a poor air safety record, despite relying heavily on air transport to connect its thousands of islands.
-B
MENAFN09032024000163011034ID1107955049
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.