MACCIA Hosts Workshop On Capacity Building For Startups, Msmes And Women Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) hosted a highly informative workshop on March 7th, 2024, aimed at providing valuable insights into startup opportunities, government schemes, and capacity building for MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, and students. The workshop took place at the MACCIA office in Nashik from 3.30 PM to 6.30 PM and saw an enthusiastic turnout of over 50 participants.



The workshop, which was part of MACCIA's continued commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, was conducted by CE Shreekant Patil, Chairman Committee at MACCIA and Mentor at Startup India. The event also featured esteemed guests including Mrs. Anisa Tadvi, Assistant Commissioner, Skill Development, Maharashtra, Mr. Kantilal Chopda, Vice President, MACCIA, and Mr. Sanjay Sonawane, Vice President of the Nashik branch. The event was skilfully moderated by Mr. Milind Rajput, who ensured a seamless flow of information and interaction throughout the workshop.



During the workshop, CE Shreekant Patil shared invaluable knowledge on the startup ecosystem, outlining the various advantages and opportunities available to individuals looking to enter the startup space. In addition, he delved into the details of several government schemes such as PMEGP, CMEGP, PLI, PMS, CGTMSE, ZED, LEAN, IC, and NSIC, shedding light on the support and resources available through these initiatives.



Chairman of the MACCIA committee, Shreekant Patil, aims to conduct capacity-building programs across Maharashtra in collaboration with Startup India, the Government of Maharashtra, and Skill India. The goal is to empower entrepreneurship, foster the growth of new entrepreneurs, exporters, and startups, as well as to bolster the strength of MSMEs throughout every Taluka and District of Maharashtra.



The interactive session concluded with a lively Q and A, allowing participants to engage directly with the speakers and delve deeper into the topics discussed. CE Shreekant Patil was felicitated by Mr. Sanjay Sonawane, further highlighting the success and impact of the workshop.



Overall, the workshop proved to be an invaluable platform for participants to gain practical insights, network with industry experts, and explore opportunities in the startup and MSME ecosystem. MACCIA remains committed to continuing its efforts in empowering entrepreneurs and fostering a culture of innovation and growth.



CE. Shreekant Patil is a leading Startup India mentor, chartered engineer, ZED, LEAN MSME consultant, credit councillor at SIDBI, advisory board member at colleges & holds positions in governing body at various chamber of commerce, dedicated to providing comprehensive support and guidance to emerging startups and MSMEs. Their team of seasoned professionals assists entrepreneurs in various areas, including business strategy, operations, finance, marketing, and technology adoption. With a friendly and patient approach, they empower startups and MSMEs to overcome challenges and achieve sustainable growth. He assist MSME to avail Govt of India schemes, subsidies, export incentives etc.



