Ainewsbreaks - D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Unveils GTM Growth Strategy To Increase Adoption And Deployment Of Quantum Technologies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)

(“D-Wave”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, announced a new go-to-market (“GTM”) growth strategy designed to accelerate adoption and deployment of commercial quantum technologies. According to the announcement, the strategy, which is focused on key verticals including logistics, manufacturing and government, extends D-Wave's leadership position in commercial quantum computing and helps organizations solve their most computationally complex problems today.

The company has also unveiled a logistics-focused campaign to support the new GTM effort. The campaign includes a new

e-book

titled“Moving Forward: How Quantum-Powered Logistics Management is Changing the Game”; a

LinkedIn Live session

scheduled for March 7, 2024, focused on optimization solutions for logistics, and a logistics-focused

webinar

scheduled for March 26, 2024.

“Our new GTM strategy positions us to better serve a market that is ready to reap the tangible benefits of today's quantum computing solutions,” said D-Wave vice president of growth Irwan Owen in the press release.“We expect this strategic focus will expand our reach and deliver greater value for our customers and shareholders as we help businesses solve today's real-world optimization challenges.”

To view the full press release, visit



About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software and services, and is the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers - and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. The company's mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. D-Wave does this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection and financial modeling. D-Wave's technology has been used by some of the world's most advanced organizations, including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom at



Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits of D-Wave's new GTM strategy, D-Wave's expectations regarding the strategy, and the events planned as part of D-Wave's campaign to support the strategy. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including unforeseen changes to schedules with respect to the planned events; general economic conditions and other risks; our ability to expand our customer base and the customer adoption of our solutions; risks within D-Wave's industry, including anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges for companies engaged in the business of quantum computing and the markets in which they operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; risks related to the performance of our business and the timing of expected business or financial milestones; unanticipated technological or project development challenges, including with respect to the cost and/or timing thereof; the performance of our products; the effects of competition on our business; the risk that we will need to raise additional capital to execute our business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that we may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that we are unable to secure or protect our intellectual property; volatility in the price of our securities; the risk that our securities will not maintain the listing on the NYSE; the risk that our restatement of certain previously issued audited and unaudited financial statements or material weaknesses in internal controls could negatively affect investor confidence and raise reputational issues; and the numerous other factors set forth in D-Wave's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire

is a leading communication platform focused on the latest advancements in AI, including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. One of 60+ brands within the

InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”), AINewsWire provides :

(1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible ;

(2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ;

(3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact ;

(4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving a new wave of innovation across various industries, and AINewsWire is committed to providing comprehensive coverage of the latest advancements, emerging trends, and key players in the field. AINewsWire offers unparalleled insights into the cutting-edge technologies that are transforming industries worldwide, from machine learning to natural language processing, robotics and autonomous systems. As the AI industry continues to evolve and shape the future of technology, AINewsWire strives to keep readers informed and up to date on the latest developments. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINewsWire brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. AINewsWire is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINewsWire, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

AINewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



212.299.1717 Office

...

AINewsWire is part of

IBN .