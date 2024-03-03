Russia makes remarks on space station leakage

(MENAFN) The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, has reassured that the air leak detected in a segment of the International Space Station (ISS) poses no threat to the crew or the station itself.



Responding to earlier statements by NASA's ISS program manager, Joel Montalbano, Roscosmos informed Interfax that the situation is under control and continuously monitored.



The leaking air is reported to be from the Russian Zvezda module, and despite an increase in the escape rate under specific conditions, the space agency asserts that the aging station structure and the need for repair and maintenance do not compromise crew safety.



During a recent briefing on the upcoming SpaceX Crew-8 mission, scheduled for launch on Friday, Montalbano disclosed the issue with the ISS. He highlighted that a small leak had been identified in the aft end of the space station, emphasizing that it would not impact the Crew-8 mission, as the affected hatch is closed. Montalbano clarified that the leak had been observed to increase about a week prior to the recent Progress launch and docking, with the volume of lost air now measuring about two pounds a day, compared to the previous rate of one pound a day.



Despite the concern, Montalbano assured that the closed hatch area does not affect the overall integrity of the ISS, and the module's use for retrieving the Progress shipment did not pose any issues related to the leak. The next opening of the hatch is anticipated in April. The acknowledgment of the air leak raises questions about the long-term structural health of the ISS and the challenges associated with maintenance in the unique environment of outer space.



As the international community closely monitors developments, the reassurances from both Roscosmos and NASA aim to dispel concerns surrounding the ongoing safety of the crew aboard the ISS.





