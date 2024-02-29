Qatar Condemns In The Strongest Terms New Massacre In Gaza, Demands Urgent International Action For Immediate End To Aggression Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the heinous massacre committed by the Israeli occupation against unarmed civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid to arrive in Gaza, which led to the fall of dozens of martyrs and wounded.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms that the continuation of the occupation's brutal crimes, within the framework of its brutal war on the Gaza Strip, demonstrates day after day the urgent need for urgent international action to immediately end this unprecedented aggression in recent history, in preparation for addressing the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Strip, which are threatening a real famine in northern Gaza, as a result of the siege, bombing, and failure.

The Ministry stresses the need for the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to oblige the Israeli occupation to comply with international law and international humanitarian law, as well as to provide protection for the brotherly Palestinian people from systematic Israeli policies to kill, besiege, starve and forcibly displace them.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns that the Israeli occupation's disregard for Palestinian blood, and its repeated attempts to impose a fait accompli policy and strip Palestinian rights guaranteed by international law, will ultimately undermine international efforts aimed at implementing the two-state solution, and thus pave the way for an expanding cycle of violence in the region and a threat to international peace and security.

The Ministry also reiterates Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian issue and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.