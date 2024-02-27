(MENAFN- Baystreet) Rally Pauses, Indexes Step Back

Stock Futures Little Changed After Record-Setting WeekIndexes at All-Time RecordsS&P on Track for Winning WeekFresh Record for S&P Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, February 27, 2024







Futures Little Changed After Falling from Peaks AdvertismentStock futures were flat Tuesday as the market rally took another breather, with investors looking ahead to key data slated for release later this week.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 24 points, or 0.1%, to 39,140.Futures for the S&P 500 edged higher 7.25 points, or 0.1%, at 5,087.50.Futures for the NASDAQ moved forward 57 points, or 0.3%, to 18.034.Macy's and Lowe's dropped more than 2% each after offering weak guidance. On the other hand, Zoom Video gained 12% and Hims & Hers Health surged 21%, following earnings reports that exceeded Wall Street expectations.Those moves follow a losing day on Wall Street that pulled the Dow and S&P 500 off record highs seen last week. The Dow was down 0.16% and S&P 500 slipped 0.38%, while the technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite inched lower by 0.13%.Looking ahead, investors will watch Tuesday for economic data on durable goods, housing and consumer confidence.In Japan, the Nikkei eked ahead six points, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index advanced 0.9%.Oil prices faded 0.16 cents to $77.42 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices advanced $8.70 to $2,047.60 U.S. an ounce.

