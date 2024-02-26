Interior Minister Says Jordan 'Mobilised All Available Capabilities To Reduce Humanitarian Tragedy In Gaza'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tunis, February 26 (Petra) -- Interior Minister Mazen Farayah said Jordan runs two field hospitals in southern and northern Gaza, drops aid packages and delivers air by land to Palestinians in Gaza.In a speech at the 41st session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in Tunis, Farayah said, "Jordan has mobilised all available capabilities to reduce the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza," adding that Jordan treated cancer patients and injured Palestinians from the besieged enclave.He added, "The war in Gaza is becoming more fierce and brutal, and the suffering of the people of the Strip is deepening, most of whom have become displaced and homeless.Farayah explained that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is the "central" body in providing support and public services, including health, education, and general care for Palestinian refugees in embattled Gaza and other Palestinian territories, as well as Palestinian refugees in the Arab countries that host them, including Jordan.He added that the UN agency is now facing difficult field and financial conditions after some countries stopped funding it due to "incorrect" Israeli allegations about some of the agency's employees.He explained that up to $450 million short in funding to the agency would "greatly" affect its ability to continue providing services. "This requires all of us, each according to their ability, to support it, especially in these difficult circumstances where this agency is considered the last refuge for at least more than one 1.7 million displaced people in Gaza alone.""We, in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, still believe that the disaster in Gaza and other disasters, whether natural or man-made, confirm the necessity of working to find a regional relief centre concerned with training human resources, developing the necessary plans and strategies to provide unified and coordinated collective support and relief, and conducting exercises."Farayah discussed cross-border drug smuggling, saying that Jordan is responding to drug smuggling operations of all kinds to prevent their spread and entry into Jordanian territory and from there to neighbouring countries.He noted that the Interior Ministers of Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon recently held a coordination meeting in Amman to address drug smuggling.He added that the four countries agreed to establish a joint communication cell to follow up on information, exchange experiences, train, and build capabilities.