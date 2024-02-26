Maryam Nawaz Of PML-N Takes Oath As Punjab Chief Minister, Becomes First-Ever Woman CM Of A Pakistan Province

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) senior leader Maryam Nawaz was elected as the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province. She has become the first-ever woman chief minister of a province in Pakistan.

She won after receiving 220 votes in the 371-member Punjab Assembly. The election was boycotted by the opposition Sunni Ittehad Council party, backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, reported Al Jazeera. The session was presided over by newly elected Punjab assembly speaker Malik Ahmad Khan is Maryam Nawaz, first woman CM in Pakistan?The daughter of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz is the fourth member of her family to become Punjab Chief Minister. The position has been earlier held by her father, his brother Shehbaz, and Shehbaz's son Hamza was born in 1973 and is the eldest among all the siblings. She joined politics after her father Nawaz Sharif became the prime minister for the third time. At present, she has emerged as the most eligible political heir of the family. Maryam became more active in politics and took a significant role in the party after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the post of prime minister in 2017 political career suffered when she was disqualified from holding public office by the Supreme Court of Pakistan after her name appeared in the Panama Papers scandal. The Pakistan Supreme Court ruled that she was involved in money laundering. However, her political party has rejected all the charges and continues to maintain that she is innocent 2017, Maryam was featured in the BBC's 100 Women list because of her significant influence among the masses. She was also named in The New York Times list of 11 Powerful Women Around the World for the year 2017 her maiden speech in Punjab's Provincial Assembly after winning the chief minister election and taking oath, Maryam said it was the“victory of every woman, every mother, every sister”.She pledged to live up to the expectations of the people. There are speculations that Shehbaz Sharif could return as prime minister for a second term, according to an Al Jazeera report.

