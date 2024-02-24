Happy Birthday Shahid Kapoor: 7 Best Films Of The Actor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Happy Birthday to the versatile Bollywood actor, Shahid Kapoor! From his memorable debut in 'Ishq Vishk' to powerful performances in 'Haider' and 'Kabir Singh,' he continues to captivate audiences with his talent and charm

This romantic comedy marked Shahid Kapoor's debut in Bollywood, where he played a college student

In this romantic comedy-drama, Shahid Kapoor portrayed a depressed businessman who finds solace and love during a train journey

Shahid Kapoor showcased his versatility by playing twin brothers with contrasting personalities in this crime thriller

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, this adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet earned Kapoor widespread acclaim for his intense portrayal of the titular character

Though not the lead, Kapoor's portrayal of Rawal Ratan Singh, the husband of Queen Padmavati, was notable in this epic period drama

Kapoor's portrayal of the titular character, a brilliant yet self-destructive surgeon, earned both praise and criticism in this controversial romantic drama

Kapoor played the role of a drug-addicted Punjabi rock star in this film, which shed light on the drug abuse issue prevalent in Punjab