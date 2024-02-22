AFU Confirms Strike On Russians At Training Ground Near Nova Kakhovka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the joint press centre of the Operational Command South Natalia Humeniuk said that at least three strikes were carried out on the concentration of Russian troops at the training ground near Nova Kakhovka.

She said this on the air of Radio Svoboda , Ukrinform reported.

According to Humeniuk, Russian troops were preparing to storm Krynky at the training ground.

"There was an explosion, and not just one. They repeated it three times, enchantingly, as usual, to reinforce it. Yes, indeed, the Russian military were preparing to storm Krynky, which they said had been cleared. Yes, it is true that the occupiers have similar locations in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, where they gather for training, including firearms training. According to preliminary data, representatives of the command of the Dnipro group may have been there. This information is still being checked," said Humeniuk.

According to her, all types of weapons provided by Ukraine's partners are being used to launch strikes in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defence Forces. However, she did not name specific weapons.

According to Humeniuk, the Southern Defence Forces are conducting concentrated strikes on the concentration of Russian troops, and such actions do not endanger civilians.

"We have been aware for a long time that we need to work with high-precision and long-range weapons, as this is a feature of our area of responsibility. Our front line actually runs along the Dnipro River and a little bit on the left bank, so the distance from our main base to the enemy is quite considerable. It is inappropriate to name specific means now, because there are many occupants there, and there is still a lot of work to be done," she explained.

Humeniuk added that the Ukrainian army aims to destroy all places where Russian troops are concentrated on the left bank of the Dnipro.

"There are occupants on the left bank, and all places where they gather will be destroyed. Especially if it does not affect the civilian population. And here it was hard not to take advantage of such an opportunity, when only the occupiers are gathered in a specific place, and it does not threaten civilians," said the head of the joint press center of the Operational Command South.

According to Humeniuk, Russian army losses in the area of responsibility of the Southern Defence Forces amounted to 133 Russian servicemen throughout February 21. Thus, she added, the information about the clearing of Krynky, which was reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, is false.

The head of the Joint Press Centre of the Operational Command South explained that the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to be on the left bank of the Kherson region.

"The fact that they falsely claimed to have cleared Krynky was a kind of attempt to make a 'good mine out of a bad game'. And after they had conducted 16 assaults on Sunday, they had to report that it was all in vain. But then who did they storm four more times over the past 24 hours?" said Humeniuk.

"It is clear that if they continue to attack in the same direction, suffer losses at the same foothold, then our units remain there, which continue to hold their positions and repel the enemy," she stressed.

According to Humeniuk, the number of assaults in this area has dropped after peaking on Sunday. She suggested that the Russian command had planned to report on successes after the massive assault on February 18, but "only a fake report remained".

On the evening of February 21, the Ukrainian military analytical resource DeepState published a video on Telegram of an alleged attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Russian troops at a training ground near Podo-Kalynivka, Kherson region, during a lining-up. The Russian command did not comment on this information.

As reported, earlier Russian "military commanders" confirmed a strike on the Russian training ground in the village of Trudovske, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, on February 20 and the elimination of 65 invaders. The strike occurred while one of the units of the 29th Army Corps of the Russian Federation was lining up, waiting for commander Oleg Moiseev.

Photo: HIMARS , illustrative