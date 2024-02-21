Sonim Set To Seize Market Opportunity Amidst Bullitt Exit

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) San Diego, California and Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - In light of recent market shifts following the insolvency of Bullitt Group Ltd., Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) is positioned to fill the void as a superior solution in the rugged phone market. As an established enterprise and carrier brand in the rugged mobility solutions space, Sonim is poised to leverage its comprehensive carrier-grade portfolio and commitment to ESG principles to cater to an expanding market share across Europe, including Bullitt's former customers.

Chuck Becher, Chief Commercial Officer at Sonim, says: "For nearly two decades, Sonim has been a trusted name in the rugged phone sector, offering solutions that outperform standard consumer phones. With our established presence in Europe and the UK, we're not just filling a void, we're offering a better alternative: superior quality, reliability, and sustainable solutions that meet diverse needs."

Sonim's industry-leading phones are ready to ship, offering a comprehensive portfolio of rugged, ultra-rugged, and durable phones and wireless internet devices. These are purpose-built for professionals across sectors such as emergency services, healthcare, logistics, agriculture, industrial, hospitality, and small-to-medium businesses.

Simon Rayne, SVP and GM of EMEA and APAC at Sonim, adds: "Sonim already has a footprint in Europe, and this expansion comes at an opportune time. We look forward to engaging with partners seeking high-quality, carrier-grade solutions and helping them navigate this transition smoothly."

Sonim's European presence and staffing enable the company to provide prompt solutions to former Bullitt partners, operators, and customers. The company's Customer Success Support team, renowned for its excellence, along with Sonim's commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, demonstrated by an ECOVadis Silver rating, further highlights Sonim's dedication to quality and sustainability.

Emphasizing this commitment to quality, Sonim's products meet rigorous 12-point Rugged Performance Standards, ensuring they can withstand even the toughest conditions. This is supported by remarkably low field failure and return rates and a standard 3-year comprehensive device warranty, reflecting Sonim's confidence in its products.

Meet Sonim at MWC Barcelona - By Appointment Only

Sonim invites channel distributors, resellers, and mobile operators to experience their industry-leading solutions. Schedule a meeting with the Sonim team at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Feb 26-29, in Hall 3, PMR 3B23Ex.

For more information or to make a purchase, please contact ... or visit .

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of rugged, ultra-rugged, and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit .

