King Of Malaysia Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has sent a
congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
Raja Zarith Sofiah joins me in extending our heartiest
congratulations and warmest felicitations to Your Excellency on
your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
We are confident that under Your wise and able leadership, the
people of Azerbaijan will continue to achieve greater prospects and
prosperity.
I pray to Allah the Almighty to bestow upon Your Excellency
continued good health, happiness, and greater success as you lead
Azerbaijan to greater and newer heights.
May the long-standing brotherly relations and friendly ties
between Malaysia and the Republic of Azerbaijan also continue to
flourish and strengthen bringing mutual benefits to our two
peoples.
His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim
King of Malaysia"
