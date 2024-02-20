King Of Malaysia Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Raja Zarith Sofiah joins me in extending our heartiest congratulations and warmest felicitations to Your Excellency on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We are confident that under Your wise and able leadership, the people of Azerbaijan will continue to achieve greater prospects and prosperity.

I pray to Allah the Almighty to bestow upon Your Excellency continued good health, happiness, and greater success as you lead Azerbaijan to greater and newer heights.

May the long-standing brotherly relations and friendly ties between Malaysia and the Republic of Azerbaijan also continue to flourish and strengthen bringing mutual benefits to our two peoples.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim

King of Malaysia"