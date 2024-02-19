Zelensky Visits Wounded Ukrainian Defenders In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has visited Ukrainian soldiers being treated in the hospital in Kharkiv.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the president's press service .

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian servicemen who are undergoing treatment in a military medical facility in Kharkiv after being wounded,” the report says.

The head of the institution told the President about the peculiarities of providing emergency medical aid to the wounded and the organization of evacuation measures. In particular, he informed about the work of the forefront medical teams that are located several kilometers from the front line and provide first aid to the wounded warriors in special mobile facilities.

Zelensky talked to the military who are recovering from their injuries. He asked about the course of their treatment, their health and plans.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people, the Head of State thanked the defenders for their fortitude, courage and selflessness in defending Ukraine and our people. The President presented the warriors with state awards: the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class, and the Orders "For Courage", III class.

"Thank you guys for everything you have done and are doing. I am very grateful to you. I wish you recovery and victory. Thank you for your service," he said.

Zelensky also spoke with the medical staff of the institution, and asked about their needs and provision.

"You are saving the warriors, you are the pride of our country. I wish you health and victory - this is the most important thing today," the President said.

The Head of State awarded the doctors and other medical workers of the institution with the Orders of Danylo Halytskyi and the Orders "For Courage", III class, for their dedication and high professionalism in the defense of Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office