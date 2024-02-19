Pakistan PM: Pakistan To Defend Civil Servants' Constitutional Duties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar
Haq Kakar said on Monday that the State of Pakistan should defend civil servants in discharging their constitutional duties and act against violent trolls on social media.
The statement by the PM House surfaced after allegations of rigging by some political parties during the February 8 general elections in the country.
PM Kakar said the people of Pakistan have spoken with a clear voice on February 8 and given a split mandate.
However, some elements with proven track record of violent behavior and vigilantism are now using different tricks including weaponization of social media, in blackmailing and pressurizing civil servants to switch their loyalties from the State of Pakistan to the violent gang.
He said, "this action is a clear violation of Article 5 and other articles of the Constitution and the laws of the land.
He said the "State of Pakistan shall ensure exemplary punishment to the elements involved in this malicious campaign."
He said there "should be no doubt about our commitment to these noble civil servants serving the State and the people of Pakistan."
The statement comes at a time when Internet tracking monitor NetBlocks has said that services of X (previously Twitter) have now been restricted in Pakistan for over 48 hours.
It said the authorities have "failed to provide a lawful basis for the measure, which violates the public's fundamental right to free expression at a critical moment."
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan People's Party are consulting on the government formation process together in the Centre and provinces. Both political parties have held four rounds of talks so far to agree upon the government formulation formula.
After the talks, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has claimed that the final announcement of the new coalition government will be made before 29th. (end)
sbk
MENAFN19022024000071011013ID1107871824
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.