Al Zaman Exchange Marks National Sports Day

Doha, Qatar: Al Zaman Exchange celebrated Qatar National Sports Day at The Hamilton International School, Mesaimeer, with various sports and games activities for the staff. All the staff were divided into four groups, namely, Green Gators, Red Bulls, Purple Warriors and Yellow Hurricanes.

Green Gators, captained by COO of Al Zaman Exchange Zubair Abdul Rahiman emerged as the Champions and Yellow Hurricanes, captained by Buiness Development Manager Moslemuddin, were the runners. On the same day evening, Al Zaman Exchange conducted Annual Staff Gathering at The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa.

During the event, winners of the Sports Day activities were crowned and awards were given for special performances. Long serving employees of Al Zaman Exchange were honored and recognised by awarding mementos.

The event was followed with a gala dinner.

The event was attended by General Manager Anwar Sadath, COO Zubair Abdul Rahiman, Head of Treasury Operations Adarsha Shenava, BDM Moslemuddin, Finance Manager Santhosh Kesavan, PRO Hossam Kamel and all other staff with their families. The whole event was well organised and supervised by Noushad Murshid and Firos Ibrahim.