Director General Of The World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024: Qatar Fulfilled Its Promise Of Organising Exceptional Championship

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Swimming Association President and Director General of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 Khalil Al Jaber affirmed that the State of Qatar fulfilled its promise of organising an exceptional edition of the championship that was held for the first time in the Middle East, with the participation of 2,600 athletes representing 201 countries and concluded on Sunday.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Jaber added that the Organizing Committee promised the World Aquatics to demonstrate high quality in hosting the tournament and to present an edition that is different from its previous. He pointed out that the tournament left positive impressions on all officials in the World Aquatics and heads of national federations through easy movement between the tournament's facilities, whether in the Aspire Dome or the Hamad Aquatic Centre, as well as in the Old Doha Port.

He pointed out that the Doha edition featured a distinctive appearance in various competitions, whether indoors or open water, which provided the opportunity for a group of champions and heroines to provide the highest possible performance. The State of Qatar has always sought to demonstrate the highest level of organizational standards for major tournaments comparable to the organization in the Olympic Games through a clear strategy developed by the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC).

Regarding the technical levels demonstrated by the competitions that lasted for 17 days, the Director General of the World Aquatics Championships - Doha 2024 indicated that caution dominated the performance of many players due to fear of being exposed to injuries, especially as they are preparing to participate in the competitions of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, whether in water polo, artistic swimming, or open water, as well as in short swimming.

Al Jaber noted that many good numbers were recorded during the tournament's competitions for the world champion swimmers, as they were able to achieve their goals from this participation.

In addition, Al Jaber highlighted that the pace of organization will continue during the organization of the World Aquatics Masters Championships - Doha 2024, which will be held from Feb. 23 to March 3, in light of the huge participation this tournament enjoys, and there is great keenness to show it in the best possible way.

The Qatar Swimming Association President considered that the participation of Qatari swimming was very positive, as it recorded many good numbers and was able to gain great experience. It was an important preparation opportunity before participating in the Asian Championship to be hosted by the Philippine's Manila, from Feb. 26-29.

Concluding his remarks to QNA, Al Jaber thanked all those working in the tournament and the volunteers who played a significant role in providing an exceptional experience for fans and athletes alike, and their tireless efforts, commitment, and dedication to supporting the hosting operations were greatly appreciated by the Organizing Committee.

