White House voces remarks on Russian space nukes

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the United States intelligence community has expressed concerns about Russia's purported development of a space-based anti-satellite weapon. A senior White House official addressed journalists on Thursday, emphasizing that while the intelligence suggests ongoing efforts by Russia in this direction, there is no immediate threat. The statement comes on the heels of remarks made by Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who called for the swift declassification of information to facilitate open discussions on responding to this potential threat.



Turner did not explicitly mention Russia, but sources in the United States media have suggested that he was referring to a Russian nuclear device designed to target space satellites.



In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the concerns, accusing the White House of attempting to influence Congress to approve funding for Ukraine.



White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby dismissed Peskov's claims and reaffirmed the sincerity of Washington's concerns. President Joe Biden has reportedly directed initial actions, including briefings for congressional leaders, direct diplomatic engagement with Russia, and outreach to other nations. Kirby expressed regret that Turner did not follow the protocol for downgrading the classification of information.



The intelligence community's assessment suggests that Russia has been actively developing anti-satellite capabilities over the years. The recent intelligence, dated weeks ago, has provided the United States with a heightened sense of confidence in understanding Russia's continued pursuit of space-based anti-satellite technology.



The unfolding situation raises questions about the implications of such technological advancements and the potential for an escalation of tensions in space. As the United States and its allies grapple with the perceived threat, the international community is closely watching developments and assessing the broader impact on global security and strategic relations.



