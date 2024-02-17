Arab Bloc Chief Touts African Backing To Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 17 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Abul-Gheit commended on Saturday African support to the Palestinian cause only as an unequivocal reflection of respect for the values of justice, law and human rights.

Abul-Gheit made the remark while addressing the 37th edition of the African Union (AU) Summit, held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, and attended by many African leaders and partners, according to a league statement.

He underlined that it is essential for African countries to maintain and deepen such stances with a view to pressing for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and establishing an intendent Palestinian state on the 1967 border.

In this context, he spoke highly of South African's effort to bring the Israeli occupation to accountability and to expose their crimes through its case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against the Zionist entity.

On Sudan, the Arab bloc's chief stressed that his organization has repeatedly called for halting armed clashes and hostilities in Sudan, and voiced relentless solidarity with this Arab country's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

Regarding Somalia, Abul-Gheit said the Cairo-based bloc has been working hard to relentlessly back Somalia's struggle to defend its sovereign rights, in close collaboration with the federal government, United Nations (UN) and regional organizations.

In relation to Libya, he called on all Libyan rivals to have dialogue as the sole political way out of this north African country's crisis, leading up to elections and, thus, political stability. (end)

